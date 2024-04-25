Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,901 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,270,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,814 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $115.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $317.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.26 and its 200-day moving average is $113.05. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $93.29 and a 52-week high of $132.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC raised their price objective on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

