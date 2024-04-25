Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Forecasted to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report issued on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.10. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $4.29 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.16.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $42.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.86 and its 200 day moving average is $39.29. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.21 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 373.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 33,600 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 100,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,360,000 after buying an additional 41,081 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 304.1% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 31,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 23,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 17,581 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $181,115.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,926.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $181,115.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,926.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons acquired 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.99 per share, with a total value of $140,364.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,261,866 shares in the company, valued at $49,200,155.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,022 shares of company stock valued at $744,893. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

