Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR) Cut by Analyst

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. Raymond James also issued estimates for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$42.01 million for the quarter.

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th.

