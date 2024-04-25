Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:PNFPP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.422 per share on Saturday, June 1st. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $23.35. 11,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,363. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $24.81.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.