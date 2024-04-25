Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:PNFPP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.422 per share on Saturday, June 1st. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.
Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $23.35. 11,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,363. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $24.81.
About Pinnacle Financial Partners
