Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $728.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.0 %

LLY stock traded down $7.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $724.87. 2,599,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,033,906. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $763.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $664.52. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $370.68 and a 1 year high of $800.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.