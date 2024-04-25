Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Purchases 2,575 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,175 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 448.2% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 629 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BUD traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,288,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,136. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $66.56. The company has a market capitalization of $104.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.8722 dividend. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BUD shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

