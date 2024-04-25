Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Issued By DA Davidson

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Apogee Enterprises in a report released on Tuesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Apogee Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $4.57 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ FY2026 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG opened at $62.26 on Thursday. Apogee Enterprises has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $62.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.38 and a 200-day moving average of $52.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APOG. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,063,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 537,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,706,000 after buying an additional 220,898 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 695.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 202,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,514,000 after buying an additional 176,667 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,893,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 198,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,335,000 after acquiring an additional 87,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

