Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Bought by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SIRI. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 388,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 122,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 37,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sirius XM

In other news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $527,293.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $3,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $527,293.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.10 to $3.30 in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.67.

Sirius XM Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.62. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.0266 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading

