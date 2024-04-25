Robert W. Baird Increases Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target to $124.00

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Amphenol from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.25.

Amphenol stock opened at $116.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $119.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.30.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,078,167,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,245,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,899,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,340,759 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,987,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $196,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,901 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,138,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,250,181,000 after acquiring an additional 965,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Amphenol by 6,323.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 978,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $96,962,000 after acquiring an additional 962,902 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

