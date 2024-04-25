Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 1,060 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 54.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 12.7% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 17.7% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 94,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,789,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total value of $995,001.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,448.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $179.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.01 and its 200 day moving average is $178.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBOE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.18.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

