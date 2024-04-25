SlateStone Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $496,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 31,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 83,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 473,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.0 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $121.05 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Scotiabank upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.