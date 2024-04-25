South Dakota Investment Council Has $3.03 Million Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 60.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,613 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLNT. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 679.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 27,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Planet Fitness Trading Up 1.0 %

PLNT stock opened at $61.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.66. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.13 and a 1 year high of $84.48.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $285.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.35 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 120.89% and a net margin of 12.91%. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

