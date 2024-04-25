South Dakota Investment Council Raises Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 206.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 13,674 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 22,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 34,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.76.

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total transaction of $739,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,847 shares in the company, valued at $13,732,071.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total transaction of $739,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,847 shares in the company, valued at $13,732,071.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,365 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $351,628.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,865.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,382 shares of company stock worth $1,843,145. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXRH opened at $156.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.06 and a twelve month high of $158.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.62.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 53.86%.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

