StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Titan Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.33. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $16.60.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.

