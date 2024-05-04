Meter Governance (MTRG) Reaches One Day Volume of $274,799.95

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.43 or 0.00002249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. Meter Governance has a market cap of $51.43 million and approximately $274,799.95 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000031 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 46,605,184 coins and its circulating supply is 35,969,087 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 46,598,802 with 35,964,284 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 1.42063029 USD and is up 2.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $340,088.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

