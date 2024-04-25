Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on VNDA

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $4.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.38 million, a PE ratio of 91.22 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.07. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $7.00.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $45.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanda Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 352.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.