WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Robert W. Baird

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

WSC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.13.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

WSC stock opened at $38.19 on Monday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $52.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $612.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.76 per share, with a total value of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,383.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.76 per share, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 13,869 shares in the company, valued at $662,383.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $3,562,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,420,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,992,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WillScot Mobile Mini

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter worth $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,063.6% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 6,578.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 65.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.