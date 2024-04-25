Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXSGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$199.44.

KXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$185.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$220.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$235.00 to C$215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$230.00 to C$190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew William Robert Bell sold 683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$148.11, for a total transaction of C$101,155.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$86,789.65. In other news, Senior Officer Andrew William Robert Bell sold 683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$148.11, for a total transaction of C$101,155.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 586 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$86,789.65. Also, Director J. Ian Giffen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.14, for a total value of C$770,691.50. Insiders sold a total of 24,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,685,930 in the last 90 days. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinaxis stock opened at C$151.71 on Friday. Kinaxis has a 52 week low of C$129.13 and a 52 week high of C$191.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$151.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$150.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 316.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.09). Kinaxis had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of C$152.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$153.36 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinaxis will post 2.8304039 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

