Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Receives $181.73 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $181.73.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Credicorp from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credicorp

Credicorp Trading Down 0.4 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Credicorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,741,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Credicorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,709,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Credicorp by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 741,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,158,000 after acquiring an additional 432,301 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Credicorp by 1,723.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 303,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,832,000 after acquiring an additional 287,052 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Credicorp by 784.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 285,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,618,000 after acquiring an additional 253,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAP stock opened at $168.22 on Friday. Credicorp has a 52-week low of $116.42 and a 52-week high of $179.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.02). Credicorp had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Credicorp will post 18.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

