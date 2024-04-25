Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Receives $181.73 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $181.73.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Credicorp from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th.
Shares of BAP stock opened at $168.22 on Friday. Credicorp has a 52-week low of $116.42 and a 52-week high of $179.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.13.
Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.02). Credicorp had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Credicorp will post 18.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.
