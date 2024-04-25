Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Receives $9.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.20.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LTRX shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Lantronix from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Lantronix from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Lantronix Price Performance

LTRX stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.08. Lantronix has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average is $4.80. The firm has a market cap of $121.06 million, a P/E ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 2.12.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Lantronix had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $37.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.20 million. Research analysts predict that Lantronix will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 9,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $56,736.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,406,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,601,020.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lantronix news, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 9,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $56,736.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,406,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,601,020.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip G. Brace acquired 15,000 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $59,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lantronix

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lantronix by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,622,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after acquiring an additional 165,711 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 1,321,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after buying an additional 182,552 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 533,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 24,250 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantronix in the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 31,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 17,138 shares during the last quarter. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

See Also

