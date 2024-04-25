Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Summit Financial Group Trading Up 1.5 %
NASDAQ:SMMF opened at $27.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Summit Financial Group has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $31.49. The firm has a market cap of $407.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.38.
Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $72.32 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Summit Financial Group will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Summit Financial Group
Summit Financial Group Company Profile
Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.
