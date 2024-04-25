adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADDYY. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded adidas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded adidas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADDYY. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of adidas during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of adidas by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of adidas by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of adidas during the fourth quarter valued at $1,405,000.

Shares of ADDYY opened at $121.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.22. adidas has a 12 month low of $79.58 and a 12 month high of $122.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.29.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.36). adidas had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that adidas will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.2394 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. adidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -109.09%.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

