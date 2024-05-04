LSV Asset Management Increases Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,557,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,145 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.48% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $184,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ADM traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,273,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,743,537. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $87.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ADM

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.