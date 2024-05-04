AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $262.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.76 million. AAON had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.
AAON Stock Down 13.7 %
NASDAQ AAON traded down $12.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,042,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,285. AAON has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $96.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.33.
AAON Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.91%.
Separately, William Blair started coverage on shares of AAON in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.
