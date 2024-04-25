Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) PT Raised to $135.00 at Barrington Research

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on STRA. Bank of America upped their target price on Strategic Education from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Strategic Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $103.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.75.

NASDAQ STRA traded up $16.39 on Thursday, hitting $117.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,889. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.74. Strategic Education has a 52-week low of $64.53 and a 52-week high of $118.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The health services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.34. Strategic Education had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $302.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Strategic Education will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 12,820 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total value of $1,230,591.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,488,850.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 3,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $356,262.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,886,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 12,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total value of $1,230,591.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,488,850.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 155.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,049 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,803,000 after purchasing an additional 241,168 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 6,377.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 178,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,459,000 after acquiring an additional 175,431 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Strategic Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,511,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 253,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,406,000 after acquiring an additional 128,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Strategic Education by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,334,695 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $123,287,000 after purchasing an additional 65,507 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

