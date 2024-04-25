Syon Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Syon Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 152,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 80,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in Mondelez International by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 35,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 21,004 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 11,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.7 %

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.80. The stock had a trading volume of 10,480,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,917,553. The company has a market cap of $95.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.56. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.89.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

