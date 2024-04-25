Syon Capital LLC Sells 2,116 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Syon Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC now owns 71,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 45,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter.

SPSM stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.86. 2,986,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,157,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.20. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $43.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.89.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

