Syon Capital LLC Takes $965,000 Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,933 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 344.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Illumina by 183.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of ILMN traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $121.05. 962,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.44 and its 200-day moving average is $127.54. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $217.60.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jacob Thaysen acquired 7,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $135.29 per share, with a total value of $991,675.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,544.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ILMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.70.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

