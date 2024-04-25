T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 131,187 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 87,776 shares.The stock last traded at $33.59 and had previously closed at $34.12.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $533.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.71 and its 200-day moving average is $31.79.

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 2,097.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 244.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $263,000.

About T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

