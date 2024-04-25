Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,332 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,128,575 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $840,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,893 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,496,708 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,119,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,382 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,348,496 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $478,224,000 after purchasing an additional 929,495 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 331.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,143,298 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,817,000 after purchasing an additional 878,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 20,736.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 803,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $197,399,000 after purchasing an additional 799,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of UNP stock traded up $9.35 on Thursday, reaching $241.33. 2,063,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,142. The stock has a market cap of $147.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $190.37 and a 1-year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $231.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

