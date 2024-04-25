Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 8,816 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $9,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobsen Capital Management increased its stake in RTX by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in RTX by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in RTX by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E increased its stake in RTX by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 28,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in RTX by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.72. 2,911,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,182,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.88. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $103.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 92.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.27.

In other news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

