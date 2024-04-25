Community Bank N.A. Acquires 1,260 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Community Bank N.A. raised its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its position in Exelon by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 15,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on EXC. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.92.

Exelon Stock Up 0.1 %

EXC stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.81. 1,626,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,579,698. The company has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $43.54.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 65.24%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

