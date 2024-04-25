Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Given New $220.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AVY. StockNews.com upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.60.

Shares of AVY traded up $4.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $216.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,548. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $158.93 and a 12-month high of $225.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.34 and its 200 day moving average is $200.01.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avery Dennison news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $298,606.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,383.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 5,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.90, for a total value of $1,069,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,217.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $298,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,383.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,879 shares of company stock worth $4,217,705. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avery Dennison

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Featured Articles

