Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,171,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,380 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,675,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,372 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,426,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,249 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,002,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,585,000 after acquiring an additional 220,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 75.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,748,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,986 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.14.

CAG stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.29. 2,303,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,084,142. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $38.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 70.35%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

