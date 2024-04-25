Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NAVI. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Navient in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stephens downgraded shares of Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Navient from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

NASDAQ NAVI traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.58. 725,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,170. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.35, a current ratio of 13.64 and a quick ratio of 13.63. Navient has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.38.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.04 million. Navient had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 14.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Navient will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 385,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,631,924.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,586,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,781,000 after buying an additional 858,890 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,138,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,605,000 after buying an additional 78,186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 811,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,116,000 after buying an additional 65,576 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter worth $13,546,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 704,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,133,000 after buying an additional 89,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

