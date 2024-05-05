Bellevue Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,779 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises about 3.5% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bellevue Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $5,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1,405.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.89. The stock had a trading volume of 210,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,719. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $48.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.87.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

