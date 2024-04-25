BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.75-2.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.7-2.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.75 billion. BioMarin Pharmaceutical also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.750-2.950 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMRN. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $108.17.

NASDAQ BMRN traded down $7.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.03. 5,857,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.23. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $76.02 and a 12-month high of $99.56.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $646.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total value of $348,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,188,672.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 35,341 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $3,010,346.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,068,126.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 4,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total transaction of $348,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,188,672.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,229 shares of company stock worth $9,062,967. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

