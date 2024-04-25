Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Acas LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Acas LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 2.7% of Acas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Acas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 682,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,814,000 after buying an additional 12,224 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,244,000 after purchasing an additional 103,829 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $723,000. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,668,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $5.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $325.26. The stock had a trading volume of 276,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,327. The firm has a market cap of $112.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $243.76 and a 12-month high of $348.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $338.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.53.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

