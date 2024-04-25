Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp reduced its position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 703,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,784 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned about 0.15% of Altice USA worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter worth $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 18,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 8.8% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.88. 162,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,995,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.35. Altice USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $3.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.51.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. Analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATUS. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas downgraded Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.68.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

