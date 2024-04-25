Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of J. M. Smucker worth $7,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SJM. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,777,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,503,000 after purchasing an additional 151,389 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 487.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,459,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,837 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,457,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,170,000 after purchasing an additional 29,728 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 363.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,274,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,258,000 after purchasing an additional 999,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 659,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,109,000 after purchasing an additional 40,308 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SJM opened at $118.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.68. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of -134.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.21. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $107.33 and a 1 year high of $159.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.78.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -481.81%.

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.47.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

