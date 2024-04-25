Yousif Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 135,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $6,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,572,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,711,432,000 after acquiring an additional 555,332 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,771,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,397 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,436,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,182,000 after acquiring an additional 340,784 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,277,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,442,000 after acquiring an additional 275,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,378,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,765 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $43.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.95 and its 200 day moving average is $45.94. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $52.31.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.75%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 156,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,825. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.09.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

