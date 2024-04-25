NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,044 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $7,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 89,297 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $20,510,000 after buying an additional 28,518 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 125,594 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $28,846,000 after purchasing an additional 28,758 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,788 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 136,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,320,000 after purchasing an additional 34,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invera Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,786,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $236.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $240.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.29. The company has a market cap of $60.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $155.31 and a 12 month high of $264.26.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.91%.

NXPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.29.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

