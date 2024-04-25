GAMMA Investing LLC Invests $360,000 in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 452,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,524,000 after purchasing an additional 13,811 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 148,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,983,000 after buying an additional 5,967 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,093,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,370,000 after buying an additional 55,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 669,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,747,000 after buying an additional 54,993 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at $702,424.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $112.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.57. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.43 and a 1 year high of $131.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on EXPD. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.63.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

