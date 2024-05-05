SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Receives C$26.64 Average PT from Brokerages

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$26.64.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.50 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$23.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Up 1.0 %

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst

Shares of SRU.UN stock opened at C$22.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.53. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1 year low of C$20.67 and a 1 year high of C$26.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.76.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

