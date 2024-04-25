Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 12,015 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,015 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $6,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,291,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,738,000 after purchasing an additional 872,492 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,792,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 660.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 851,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,360,000 after purchasing an additional 739,836 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,279,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,103,000 after purchasing an additional 691,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,428,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,426,000 after buying an additional 683,417 shares during the last quarter.

EWJ stock opened at $66.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.20. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $57.20 and a 1 year high of $72.07.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

