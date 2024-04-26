Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Accolade had a negative net margin of 31.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Accolade’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Accolade updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Accolade Trading Down 14.6 %

NASDAQ:ACCD traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.85. 914,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average of $9.92. Accolade has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $17.00.

Get Accolade alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACCD. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Accolade from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Accolade from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Accolade from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Accolade from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Accolade from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

About Accolade

(Get Free Report)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.