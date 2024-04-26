ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Announces Earnings Results

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $31.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.28 million. ACNB had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 27.53%.

ACNB Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACNB traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.20. 1,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,337. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.14 and its 200 day moving average is $38.06. ACNB has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $48.55.

ACNB Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from ACNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

