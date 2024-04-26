Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $664.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Stericycle’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Stericycle updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.200-2.500 EPS.

Stericycle Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SRCL traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.06. 205,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,437. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.42 and a 200-day moving average of $48.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -192.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09. Stericycle has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $57.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

A number of research firms have commented on SRCL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Stericycle from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Stericycle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Stericycle in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stericycle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

