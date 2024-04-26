Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Allison Transmission updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Allison Transmission Stock Down 5.8 %

Allison Transmission stock traded down $4.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,750. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $83.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALSN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Allison Transmission

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

In other news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $195,889.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,982.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Niekerk Teresa Van sold 6,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total value of $467,263.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,655.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $195,889.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,982.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,843 shares of company stock worth $6,244,562. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Allison Transmission

(Get Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.