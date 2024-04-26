Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Allison Transmission updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Allison Transmission Stock Down 5.8 %
Allison Transmission stock traded down $4.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,750. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $83.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03.
Allison Transmission Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.44%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission
In other news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $195,889.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,982.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Niekerk Teresa Van sold 6,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total value of $467,263.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,655.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $195,889.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,982.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,843 shares of company stock worth $6,244,562. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Allison Transmission
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.
