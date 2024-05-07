Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 99,626 Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Free Report) by 256.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 138,426 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,626 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tellurian by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,954,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,828,000 after buying an additional 1,844,374 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 12.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,362,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 495,864 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Tellurian by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 787,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 332,323 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 3rd quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 306,395 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 73,428 shares in the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Tellurian from $2.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TELL opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.74. Tellurian Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.76.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 129.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.62%. The business had revenue of $25.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. It operates through three segments: The Upstream, The Midstream, and The Marketing & Trading. The company produces, gathers, purchases, sells, and delivers natural gas; acquires and develops natural gas assets; and develops, constructs, and operates liquefied natural gas terminals and pipelines.

